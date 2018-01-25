Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil objects to police officials clicking photos during presser, seeks government's explanation

Mumbai: Maharashtra Opposition leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil took strong objection to the presence of two Special Branch (SB) officials at his residence in south Mumbai during a press conference on Thursday.

During the presser, Vikhe Patil, the Leader of Opposition in state Assembly, spotted the two officials who were clicking photos of journalists asking questions.

Irked by this, the Congress leader in the middle of the press conference telephoned Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar and sought explanation.

"I told the police commissioner how the two officers can come to his official bungalow without his permission. This is nothing but snooping on the opposition leaders," he said.

Padsalgikar told me that he would look into the matter which is serious, he said.

"No police officer will dare to commit such act without the permission from the government. This shows to what extent this government can stoop to," Vikhe Patil said.

During the press conference, Vikhe Patil accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of supporting BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta over the Kamala Mills fire incident.

Meanwhile, State Congress unit president Ashok Chavan said the incident shows that the government was spying on Opposition leaders.