Rabri Devi: For my sons, I want 'well-cultured' girls who don't go to the mall

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi said Sunday that she would not want her daughter-in-laws to be cinema hall and mall-going girls, but women who are just like her, who can look after the home, respect elders, and manage outside work, according to media reports.

Rabri was speaking during the 70th birthday celebrations of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Both her sons, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, in their late 20s, are ministers in Bihar government.

According to a report in The Times Of India, Rabri said: "Cinema hall aur mall jane wali ladki nahi chahiye. Ghar chalaane wali, bade buzurg ka aadar karne wali, jaise ki hum hain, waisi ladki chahiye. (I don't want cinema hall and mall-going girls. She should be one who can look after the house, respect elders, and manage outside work, just like me)."

Incidentally, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family are under the scanner for ‘soil to mall’ scam.

According to a report in The Indian Express, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi earlier alleged that the land acquired for the mall by the Yadav family was done using Lalu Prasad Yadav’s influence when he was the railway minister in 2008.

The report further added that, while Yadav has admitted that the mall land is owned by a company in which his family members, Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are stakeholders, he refuted Modi's claims.

He was quoted by the Indian Express as saying, “All the allegations leveled against my family (wife and two sons) are baseless and absurd. All the transactions have been done in accordance with the relevant provisions of the laws concerned."