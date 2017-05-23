PWD scam: Delhi ACB raids Arvind Kejriwal's deceased kin's home, seizes documents

New Delhi: Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday said it raided Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's deceased brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal's residence in the alleged Rs 10 crore PWD scam.

The raids were carried out on Monday evening at the Bansal residence and in two other offices of promoters under the agency's scanner, a senior ACB official said.

During the raids, the investigators seized several documents.

The ACB action follows the filing of three cases on 9 May against Bansal and senior PWD officers in connection with the Public Works Department scam.

The investigating agency had questioned six engineers of the PWD on 13 May.

The three FIRs were registered against Bansal and PWD officers after it was discovered that several bills were cleared by different companies for different works.

The case involving Bansal, who died on 7 May, relates to a drain project and improvement of kerbs (raised paths) from Shani Mandir to Bakoli village up to Drain Number 6 on National Highway 44.

Earlier on 18 May, the ACB had said that it has ordered inspection of a PWD project involving Bansal.

The FIRs do not mention Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Kejriwal's name.

However, complainant Rahul Sharma, Convener of NGO Road Anti-Corruption Organisation, has accused the chief minister of helping Bansal to get fake bills of around Rs 10 crore cleared.

The ACB recorded the statement of Sharma on 11 May.