PWD scam: Delhi ACB informs court it has lodged 3 FIRs on complaint against Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has informed a Delhi court that it has lodged three FIRs on a complaint filed against Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal and others in alleged PWD scam.

The court was hearing a complaint filed by Rahul Sharma, founder of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), requesting the court to direct police to lodge an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal, his late brother-in-law Surender Bansal (proprietor of a construction firm) and a public servant for alleged irregularities in the grant of contracts for road and sewer lines in Delhi.

RACO, which claims to monitor construction projects in the national capital, had alleged that a firm linked to Bansal was involved in financial irregularities in building a drainage system in north-west Delhi.

In the FIR, three companies have been named Renu Constructions, owned by late Bansal, Kamal Singh and Pawan Kumar. On 23 May, ACB had carried out searches at various places in the national capital including PWD office and had collected some files.

Rahul Sharma had also claimed that he was harrased and recvied death threats from AAP workers. On 1 June, he was attacked by two unidentified men, following which the court had directed ACB to assess threat perception.

