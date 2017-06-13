Putin critic Navalny sentenced to 30 days in prison | Reuters

MOSCOW A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 30 days in prison for repeatedly violating the law on organising public meetings, a Reuters journalist reported.
Navalny was earlier detained on his way to an anti-Kremlin protest in central Moscow.
(Reporting by Svetlana Reiter and Anton Zverev, writing by Jack Stubbs)
Published Date: Jun 13, 2017 02:51 am | Updated Date: Jun 13, 2017 02:51 am