Putin critic Navalny sentenced to 30 days in prison | Reuters

MOSCOW A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to 30 days in prison for repeatedly violating the law on organising public meetings, a Reuters journalist reported.

Navalny was earlier detained on his way to an anti-Kremlin protest in central Moscow.

(Reporting by Svetlana Reiter and Anton Zverev, writing by Jack Stubbs)

