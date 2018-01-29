Punjab Regiment, ITBP, Maharashtra win awards for best tableaux in Republic Day parade

New Delhi: Maharashtra won the award for best state tableau at 2018's Republic Day Parade while the Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army bagged the award for the best marching contingent among the three services and ITBP among the paramilitary and auxiliary forces.

The awards were given away by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a function on Sunday.

An official release said the Maharashtra tableau depicted the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The second award among tableaux from states and union territories went to Assam, which depicted traditional masks and 'sastras'. A tableau of Chhattisgarh, which depicted Ramgarh's ancient amphitheatre along with performance by artistes, was awarded the third prize. The tableau was based on Kalidasa's 'Meghadootam'.

As many as 23 tableaux participated in the parade, including those from the ministries and departments.

The External Affairs Ministry tableau had depicted the long socio-cultural, religious, educational and trade relations between India and ASEAN countries. In the category of tableaux of ministries and departments, the best tableau award was given to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for depicting ‘Khelo India'.

In the category of items presented by schoolchildren, Nagpur's South Central Zone Cultural Centre's ‘Baredi" dance from Madhya Pradesh was awarded the first prize.

North East Zone Cultural Centre, Dimapur (Nagaland), and Oxford Foundation School, Najafgarh, Delhi were given consolation prizes.