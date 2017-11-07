Punjab: Policemen attacked with stones after arrest of student in Lovely Professional University

Phagwara: Tension gripped the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus and its surrounding areas in Phagwara after the students allegedly went on a rampage following the arrest of one of their fellow students from the campus on Sunday night for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, officials said on Monday.

The students pelted stones at the police, damaged a police vehicle and set a car on fire, the police said, adding that they also staged a dharna, blocking National Highway-1 for hours.

The students were protesting the arrest of Sandesh Kumar, on a complaint lodged at the Jalandhar Bus Stand police post.

The complainant had accused Kumar of stealing his mobile and demanding Rs 30,000 for returning it.

The situation flared up when the police went inside a hostel.

The students gathered on the campus and pelted stones and earthen pots at the men in uniform, the police said.

Senior police officers, including Deputy Inspector General (Jalandhar Range) Jaskaran Singh and Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sandip Kumar Sharma, took stock of the situation today.

There was a heavy police presence in and around the LPU campus.

Sharma said the situation was under control and that the matter had been resolved.