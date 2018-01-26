In association with
Punjab Police constable shoots himself with AK-47 rifle at Republic Day function in Punjab

India PTI Jan 26, 2018 16:16:59 IST

Ludhiana: A 44-year-old police constable shot himself dead with his AK-47 rifle during Republic Day function at a government senior secondary school in Jagraon, 45 kilometres  from Ludhina.

Representational image. Reuters

Manjit Singh died on the spot, police said.

The constable was deputed as gunman of the Jagraon City police station SHO. The constable was depressed because of some family problems, police said. They said  investigations were in progress. The body has been sent to a civil hospital for post- mortem, they said.


