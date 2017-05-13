You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News
  3. Punjab: One person killed, seven others seriously injured for protesting eve-teasing

Punjab: One person killed, seven others seriously injured for protesting eve-teasing

IndiaPTIMay, 13 2017 09:37:37 IST

Ludhiana: One person was killed and seven others of his family were seriously injured after they were attacked by three persons for stopping them from teasing their younger sister, police said on Friday.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

24-year-old Chander Bose was killed and seven other members of his family were attacked at village Pahali late Thursday night, police said.

Police said that the family members who worked at a brick kiln in the village were having dinner when they were attacked with sharp edged weapons.

Two of the assailants were arrested.

Police said that one of the assailants had often been teasing the younger sister of the deceased.


Published Date: May 13, 2017 09:31 am | Updated Date: May 13, 2017 09:37 am

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 13GL Vs SRH
2May 13KKR Vs MI
3May 14RPS Vs KXIP
4May 14DD Vs RCB
5May 16TBC Vs TBC
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores