Punjab: One person killed, seven others seriously injured for protesting eve-teasing

Ludhiana: One person was killed and seven others of his family were seriously injured after they were attacked by three persons for stopping them from teasing their younger sister, police said on Friday.

24-year-old Chander Bose was killed and seven other members of his family were attacked at village Pahali late Thursday night, police said.

Police said that the family members who worked at a brick kiln in the village were having dinner when they were attacked with sharp edged weapons.

Two of the assailants were arrested.

Police said that one of the assailants had often been teasing the younger sister of the deceased.