Punjab: Magazine featuring Burhan Wani on sale at Jor Mela, Amarinder Singh says police will look into it

Fatehgarh Sahib: A magazine featuring slain militant Burhan Wani of the Hizbul Mujahideen on its cover was on sale at the Jor Mela following which Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh said the police would look into the matter if there was any anti-national activity.

On his visit, the chief minister was confronted by media about the sale of the controversial magazine.

If there is any anti-national activity, police will look into it, Singh said.

An article on global terror group, the Islamic State (IS) and a picture of Jagtar Singh Hawara, convicted in chief minister Beant Singh assassination case, also featured in the 42-page magazine.

The Jor Mela, which began on 25 December and ends on 27 December, is held every year to commemorate the 'martyrdom' of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh, the young sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.