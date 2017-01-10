Punjab Election 2017: CEC Nasim Zaidi to visit Chandigarh on Wednesday

New Delhi: Ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab, Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and fellow Commissioners will be in Chandigarh for two days beginning on Wednesday to review poll preparedness.

EC sources said Zaidi, along with Election Commissioners AK Joti and OP Rawat will be visiting Chandigarh on Wednesday to review poll preparedness of forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections.

During their two-day stay, the Commission will meet DMs, SSPs and officers of enforcement agencies.

The state will have single-phase polling on 4 February for which notification will be issued on Wednesday.