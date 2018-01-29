Punjab DSP shoots himself during student protest in Faridkot, investigation underway to determine cause of incident

Faridkot: A 50-year-old deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Punjab on Monday committed suicide by allegedly shooting himself with his licensed weapon during a students' protest at Jaitu in Faridkot, a police official said.

The incident took place when a group of students were staging a dharna at a college campus, protesting against the alleged thrashing of a couple of students a few days back, he said.

When the DSP, Baljinder Singh Sandhu, reached there to pacify the protesters, some of them questioned the "integrity" of the officer, the police official said.

"When a group of students questioned the integrity of the DSP, he pointed his weapon towards his head and fired a shot," he said.

A purported video of the entire incident has also gone viral.

Sandhu was rushed to a government hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

An investigation would also be conducted to ascertain whether it was a case of accidental fire, he added.