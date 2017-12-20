Punjab Cabinet approves closure of Bathinda and Ropar power units, to ensure no job loss happens

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved the closure of the inefficient power units in Bathinda and Ropar with effect from 1 January, 2018, without any job losses.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, an official spokesman said.

The Cabinet decision was based on the report of the sub-committee constituted to look into the matter, he said.

The sub-committee comprised cabinet ministers Manpreet Badal, Rana Gurjit Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi.

As per the decision, taken in line with the guidelines of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to retire inefficient and economically unviable power plants in operation for more than 25 years, all units of 460 MW Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant (GNDTP), Bathinda and Unit-1 and 2 (2x210 MW) of 1260 MW Guru Gobind Singh Super Thermal Plant (GGSSTP), Ropar, will be shut down from 1 January.

All the units of GNDTP, Bathinda, had been in operation for nearly four decades, and Unit-1 and 2 of GGSSTP, Ropar has already completed 33 years, he said.

All regular employees of these units would be adjusted within the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

Further, there would be no retrenchment of contractual workers, who would be adjusted within PSPCL, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) and Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in the same capacity, as near as possible, he said.

It was also decided by the Cabinet to enhance focus on capacity addition in wind, solar and other sources of renewable energy.