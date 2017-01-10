Punjab Assembly Election 2017: Arvind Kejriwal to launch 'Ghar bachao' campaign against drug menace

Amritsar: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch a 'Ghar Bachao Muhim' (Save Home Campaign) in Punjab to encourage people "to stand united against corrupt politicians who have ruined numerous young lives by patronizing the drug trade in Punjab", AAP leader Himmat Singh Shergill said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal will launch the campaign in Punjab's Majha belt (north of Beas river comprising districts of Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Tarn Taran) from Saturday, Shergill said.

Kejriwal will be in the region on 14 and 15 January during which he will tour the villages of Bhoa, Dinanagar, Dera Baba Nanak, Ajnala, Rajasansi, Attari, Tarn Taran and Khemkaran assembly constituencies in the border zone.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader will give a clarion call to the Majhails to fight a decisive battle against the crooked politicians for their legitimate rights and betterment of future generations, Shergill said.

The campaign will make people aware on how to save families from the ill-effects of drugs and show solidarity with the families whose only breadwinners fell prey to the greed of drug peddlers.

The AAP has emerged as a strong challenger to Punjab's ruling Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance and the Congress. Elections for the 117 assembly seats will be held on 4 February.

"It is pathetic that Punjabis who immensely contributed to the national food basket despite its small geographical area, formed a majority in the Indian Army and brought laurels in education and sports are now feeling depressed and deserted by the so-called leaders who are busy filling their personal coffers at the cost of Punjab's future," Shergill said.

AAP leader and radiologist Inderbir Singh Nijjer said AAP had zero tolerance towards drugs and corruption and people involved in these would be dealt with sternly after the formation of a AAP government in Punjab.

The AAP has announced that it will get the assets and wealth of Punjab's ruling Badal family, headed by Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, probed if the AAP took power in Punjab.