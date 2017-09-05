Punjab and Haryana HC allows police to conduct search operations at Dera Sacha Sauda HQ

A day after a cache of 33 weapons was recovered at jailed Gurmeet Ram Rahim's Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday allowed the Haryana police and the district administration to search the sect's headquarter in Sirsa.

Retired judge KS Pawar, appointed as the court commissioner by the Punjab and Haryana High Court will conduct the search on Dera's headquarters and will submit the report to the high court, ANI reported.

Earlier, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar's had issued a statement saying that the Punjab and Haryana High Court was monitoring the Dera Sacha Sauda issue and the administration will enter the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters only after the court appoints a judicial magistrate for the purpose.

According to India Today, police will prepare a SWAT team and a bomb squad to conduct the search operations as the aim is to sanitise Dera headquarters to ensure no illegal activities are carried out in the premises. It added that the entire operations will be video recorded.

The Dera headquarters was at the centre of controversy soon after the self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years in jail after his conviction in two rape cases.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had said some "objectionable items" were seized during a search at the headquarters. He was quoted as saying, "As many as 117 naam charcha ghars linked to the Dera has been sanitised in the state," however he did not elaborate on the items seized from the Dera.

In another incident, the family of a girl, who was living in the Dera Sacha Sauda complex in Sirsa, had claimed that she has been missing after the rape conviction of the sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.