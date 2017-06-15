Pune Ordnance factory blast: Two workers killed while shifting explosives

Pune: Two workers were killed in a blast as they were shifting some explosives at the Ordnance Factory Dehu Road (OFDR) on Thursday morning, police said.

The explosion, the cause of which is not yet known, occurred in the defence ministry's ammunition factory in Khadki area of the city at around 9.20 am, said investigating official, Dilip Salunkhe of Khadki police station.

The duo suffered severe burn injuries in the blast and succumbed immediately, he said.

In a statement, a defence spokesperson said that military experts are conducting investigations at the blast site in which there was no damage to any buildings in the establishment.

The victims have been identified as Ashok Kashinath Dubal, 51 and S Maria Rokh, 47, both local residents in Khadki.

The safety team of the ordnance factory will carry out a detailed probe into the incident to ascertain the technical or human causes behind the tragedy and take remedial actions, officials said.