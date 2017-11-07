Pulwama encounter: Indian Army jawan killed, 3 militants gunned down, 1 civilian injured in south Kashmir

Three militants were gunned down in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday in an encounter in which an army jawan was also killed, officials said. Three militants have been killed and the firing has stopped, army officials have said.

According to the police, the jawan, identified as Sham Sunder of 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was killed during the encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in the Kandi belt of Aglar area in Pulwama district in south Kashmir.

A civilian suffered injuries in the crossfire, they said. Identified as Tariq Ahmad, the civilian sustained a bullet injury during simultaneous clashes between protesting civilians and the security forces near the encounter site. The protesters were trying to disrupt the operation against the holed up militants.

Police said the injured civilian was shifted to hospital and reinforcements have been rushed to the area to augment the strength of the security forces engaged in the gunfight.

ANI reported that two AK-47s and one pistol was recovered from the terrorists.

#UPDATE Pulwama Encounter (J&K): Two AK-47 and one pistol recovered from three killed terrorists. Encounter over. — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2017

#UPDATE Pulwama Encounter: Killed terrorists were also involved in yesterday's attack on police party in which a policeman had lost his life — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2017

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kandi belt following information about the presence of some militants. The search operation led to a gunbattle after the militants fired at the security forces, they said. Following special intelligence inputs troops of the Rashtriya Rifles, state police and the Central Reserve Police Force had surrounded Aglar village on Monday evening.

"The firing has stopped and the search operation is continuing," an army official said.

As the security forces closed in on the hiding militants, they were fired at, triggering the gunfight which was on till the last reports, police added. Meanwhile, Internet facility in Pulwama district has been suspended to check the spread of rumours in the area.

On 2 November, two army soldiers were killed and a CRPF jawan suffered was injured in an encounter with militants at Samboora in Pampore area of Pulwama. The encounter ended with the gunning down of a militant.

With inputs from agencies