Not being allowed to praise Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Oppn AINRC stages walkout

Puducherry: Opposition party All India NR Congress (AINRC) MLAs on Wednesday staged a walk out in the assembly after they were not allowed to speak in praise of Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and her good work for the development of Puducherry.

As soon as the House began the scheduled business — a debate on the motion of thanks to Lieutenant Governor for her address delivered on the opening day of the current budget session — AINRC MLA Ashok Anand started praising Bedi for the "good work" she was doing for the development of Puducherry.

He also referred to the constitutional powers the Lieutenant Governor had in administration of Puducherry.

AIADMK (Amma)'s A Anbalagan and ruling Congress members K Lakshminarayanan and RKR Anandaraman however opposed praising Bedi.

Anbalagan said that "the House wanted to know whether Ashok Anand approved the comments Kiran Bedi had been making in her twitter criticising the elected representatives."

Ashok Anand said that the Lieutenant Governor was establishing a record of clearing all the files brought to her notice quickly.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Speaker V Vaithilingam repeatedly asked Ashok Anand to confine himself to the motion of thanks without deviating from the main subject.

With the Congress and AIADMK (Amma) opposing Ashok Anand's action, he along with his party colleagues staged a walk out.