PSEB class 10th result 2017: Over 57% students pass exam; girls outshine boys

Over 57 percent students of class 10 passed the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) exams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

The girls outshone boys in the exam with a pass percentage of 63.97 per cent as against boys' pass percentage of 52.35 per cent, as per the PSEB result.

A total of 3.30 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exams, of which 1.90 lakh students passed the exam while 45,734 students failed and 94,271 students got re-appear.

The PSEB on Monday declared the result of class 10 examination with overall pass percentage of 57.50, said an official spokesman.

In 2015 and 2016, the pass percentage was 48.22 and 53.78 per cent, respectively. The Gurdaspur district recorded the highest pass percentage of 86.97 per cent in the state, while Sangrur's pass percentage was the lowest at 42.85 per cent, as per the results.

The pass percentage of urban and rural students was 57.93 and 57.28 per cent respectively, while the pass percentage of government schools was 52.80 per cent. Shruti Vohra, student of DAV public senior secondary school in Rup Nagar district, topped the state exams with 98.77 percent marks.

The second position was bagged by Amit Yadav, student of Sai Public Senior secondary school, Ludhiana, with 98.62 percent.

The third spot went to Simmi Kumari, student of Sai Public Senior secondary school, Ludhiana, scoring 98.31 percent, according to the results.

As many as 37,963 students got over 80 percent marks in the exam, of which 25,432 were girl students. The Ludhiana district has maximum of 113 merit holders in the state.

The subject wise pass percentage in Punjabi, English, Math and Science was 93.35 per cent, 78.68 percent, 71.82 percent and 78.83 percent respectively.