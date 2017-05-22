PSEB Class 10 results 2017 to be declared tomorrow: Check your grades at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) will announce the Class X examination results on Tuesday. Students can access their results on the official website pseb.ac.in from 9 am onwards, NDTVreported.

The report also quoted Punjab Board Chairman Balbir Singh Deol as saying that the announcement of all results will be completed by 11 am on Tuesday.

The Class X examinations were conducted by the PSEB this year between 14 March and 24 April.

Checking the results is easy. Students have to visit the homepage pseb.ac.in and click on the results tab. Then, they have to follow the link to the Class X matriculation results 2017. For future reference, students can also take a printout of the results.