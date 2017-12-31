Proud of Jammu and Kashmir Police's work in anti-terrorism, law and order in 2017, says DGP SP Vaid

Srinagar: The police had done an appreciable job in probing the cases related to terrorism and law-and-order over the last one year in Jammu and Kashmir, which had helped bring the perpetrators of the crimes to justice, Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid said in Srinagar on Saturday.

He was addressing the police personnel at a programme held in DPL, Srinagar.

"I am proud of the achievements of the Jammu and Kashmir police personnel, whose efforts have brought laurels. The work and dedication of our police have been recognised by the citizens of the country and top functionaries of the government.

"The police have done an appreciable job in investigating the cases related to terrorism, law-and-order in the past one year, which has helped bring the perpetrators of the crimes to justice," the DGP said.

Highlighting the welfare measures taken by the police with the help of the state government, Vaid said some proposals with regard to rank promotions and health were under the consideration of the government.

He added that he and his team would continue to strive for more welfare measures in the coming year.

Vaid said the Centre had agreed in principle to provide funds for the construction of 3,000 quarters at Srinagar and 2,000 at Jammu for the safe housing of police personnel.

For their work, 93 officers and jawans were decorated with ranks and conversion orders of 146 special police officers (SPOs) as constables were distributed on the occasion.

Meanwhile, at another function, Vaid expressed the desire that the kin of those policemen killed in action be invited as chief guests and honoured at police-public partnership programmes.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the Zonal Police Level Sports Festival-2017, held at the Sher-i-Kashmir indoor stadium here, where Zohra Rashid, the daughter of assistant sub-inspector of police Abdul Rashid Shah, who was killed by militants in south Kashmir's Anantnag in August, was the chief guest, the DGP complimented the police for inviting her.