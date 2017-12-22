Proud of India joining countries at UN to vote against recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday she was proud of India's decision to vote in the UN against the US recognising Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"Very proud to see that India joined over 100 countries at the UN to vote against recognising Jerusalem as the official capital of Israel. This vote further reaffirms our stand and support to Palestine", Mufti said in a statement on Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir, India's only Muslim majority state, has always reacted emotionally to Israel-Palestine conflict in the past.