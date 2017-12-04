Protests erupt at Hyderabad's Osmania University after 20-year-old student is found dead in hostel washroom

A 20-year-old student of Hyderabad's Osmania University allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by hanging himself, triggering protests on campus.

E Murali, a first-year student of MSc Physics at the university, was found hanging in the washroom of one of the hostels on the campus on Saturday evening, a senior police official said.

A suicide note was found from the scene, purportedly written by Murali, stating that he did not want to fail in his exams, police said.

"I am unable to continue my studies. The exams are around the corner and I am scared that I will fail. I never wanted to fail in exams. Therefore, I have decided to end my life," Murali wrote in his suicide note, according to The Times of India report.

Police added that the student appeared to be depressed over the matter, and said further investigations were on.

After learning about Murali's death, a large number of students gathered near the hostel. The Times of India report added that unemployement was cited as a reason for the suicide by the student leaders.

The university students, according to Hindustan Times, suspected that the suicide note was fake, since the handwriting in the note did not match with Murali's.

"He was depressed as there was unusual delay in the issuance of job notifications by the Telangana government. The K Chandrasekhara Rao government should be held responsible for his death," K Manavatha Rai, president of the Unemployed Youth Association, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Rai told ANI that the state government was responsible for Murali's suicide. He said the government should give Rs 50 lakh as compensation to Murali's family or else the student organisation would not allow the police to shift his body from the hostel.

On Sunday, when university vice-chancellor S Ramchandram arrived outside Murali's hostel room, students started demanding justice for the 20-year-old boy, and chanted slogans like "KCR, down down", said Deccan Chronicle report.

Students also reportedly alleged that the state government hadn't heeded their repeated pleas to provide employment.

