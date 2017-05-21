Protests against liquor shops continue across Tamil Nadu; two outlets ransacked

Coimbatore: Incidents of protests against the presence of liquor shops in Tamil Nadu continued with residents ransacking an outlet in the city and one in Kothagiri in nearby Nilgiris district on Sunday.

Members of DYFI gathered at Rathinapuri in Coimbatore and brought down a shed, where a state-run TASMAC shop was functioning illegally, police said.

The protestors broke liquor bottles stored at the shop on the road as it was ordered to be closed, police said.

In the incident in Kykatti near Kothagiri, a group of people, including a large number of women, broke open a wine shop and threw out the bottles, to protest the functioning of the shop, despite their submitting a memorandum seeking its closure, police said.

Meanwhile, a group of people on Sunday took out a procession in Ondipudur seeking immediate closure of a wine shop.