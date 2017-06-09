Prominent social activist Mehrunnisa Dalwai passes away at 87

Pune: Mehrunnisa Dalwai, wife of prominent Muslim activist and thinker late Hamid Dalwai and the protagonist of a reformist movement 'Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal', passed away at 87 at her residence in Pune on Thursday.

She married Hamid Dalwai in 1956 and worked with him for justice and equal rights for Muslim women.

She had spearheaded a march to 'Mantralaya' in Mumbai seeking abolition of triple 'talaq'.

After the death of her husband, the founder of Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, Mehrunnisa continued to spearhead the movement of safeguarding the rights of Muslim women and reformation of Muslim community.

She eventually became the president of the Mandal and later founded Islamic Research Institute and Maharashtra Talaq Mukti Morcha.

Her autobiography, "Mi Bharun Pawle" is considered an inspirational piece for progressive movement. As per her wish, her body will be donated.