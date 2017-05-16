Priyanka Gurav murder case: Police find severed head of victim, arrest one more person

Over a week after parts of a woman's dead body were found in different places in Mumbai, the police has now found the severed head of the woman.

The Priyanka Gurav murder case has turned out to be one of the most twisted and gruesome murder cases the country has seen.

On 5 May, 23-year-old Priyanka went missing. Her torso was found a day later in a drain in Navi Mumbai, around 50 km from where she lived. Priyanka was staying with her in-laws in Worli, reported NDTV.

The only clue which the police had to identify the body was a Ganesh and Om tattoo on the shoulder of the woman. The identity of the body was established after Priyanka's sister confirmed it on 9 May, according to Mid-Day.

According to The Hindu, the police found out that Priyanka was murdered by her husband and his family only a few days after their marriage. The report said that Priyanka had complained more than once to the police that 25-year-old TCS employee Sidesh Gurav had refused to marry her after being in a physical relationship with her.

The Guravs were reportedly frustrated with demands for marriage made by Priyanka. The Guravs eventually agreed to the marriage, but only after plotting Priyanka's murder.

Hindustan Times further reported that the police had earlier arrested Sidhesh Gurav, his parents Manohar and Madhuri, and a friend Durgesh Patwa in the case.

The Mid-Day report also explained that Priyanka's severed head was found on the Shahapur-Nashik road in Thane. They also arrested one more person in connection with the case.