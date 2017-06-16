Prime minister, president condole death of former chief justice PN Bhagwati

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the death of former chief justice of India PN Bhagwati.

Mukherjee tweeted that,

Deepest condolences on demise of former CJI PN Bhagwati , his contribution to judicial system shall always be remembered #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) June 15, 2017

Narendra Modi paid his condolence through twitter. He tweeted,

The demise of Justice PN Bhagwati is saddening. He was a stalwart of India's legal fraternity. My deepest condolences. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2017 Justice PN Bhagwati's remarkable contributions made our judicial system more accessible & gave voice to millions.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2017 Bhagwati died in Delhi, a few days after he was admitted to a hospital with a brief illness. He was 95. Known for introducing and pioneering Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Bhagwati had also participated in India's freedom movement. Several union ministers also condoled Bhagwati's death. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu paid condolence by tweeting,

Deeply saddened by demise of Justice P N Bhagwati.May God give his family the strength to bear this loss.My sincere condolences. RIP — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) June 15, 2017

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted

Saddened by the demise of Justice PN Bhagwati, a stalwart of India's legal fraternity. My condolences to the bereaved family. Rest in Peace. — M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 15, 2017

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also condoled the passing away of the former chief justice and tweeted,

I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Chief Justice P.N.Bhagwati. He was People's judge. My condolences to the bereaved family. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 15, 2017

He was chief justice from 12 July, 1985, to 20 December, 1986. Bhagwati was born on 21 December, 1921, and studied in Mumbai.

The son of NH Bhagwati, who went on to become a Supreme Court judge, he began his law practice at the Bombay High Court and was elevated to the bench of the Gujarat High Court in 1960. He became its chief justice in 1967, and a Supreme Court judge in 1973.