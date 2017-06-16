Prime minister, president condole death of former chief justice PN Bhagwati

You are here:
IndiaIANSJun, 16 2017 11:55:04 IST

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the death of former chief justice of India PN Bhagwati.

Mukherjee tweeted that,

Narendra Modi paid his condolence through twitter. He tweeted, 

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2017Bhagwati died in Delhi, a few days after he was admitted to a hospital with a brief illness. He was 95. Known for introducing and pioneering Public Interest Litigation (PIL), Bhagwati had also participated in India's freedom movement. Several union ministers also condoled Bhagwati's death. Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu paid condolence by tweeting,

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also condoled the passing away of the former chief justice and tweeted,

He was chief justice from 12 July, 1985, to 20 December, 1986. Bhagwati was born on 21 December, 1921, and studied in Mumbai.

The son of NH Bhagwati, who went on to become a Supreme Court judge, he began his law practice at the Bombay High Court and was elevated to the bench of the Gujarat High Court in 1960. He became its chief justice in 1967, and a Supreme Court judge in 1973.


Published Date: Jun 16, 2017 11:52 am | Updated Date: Jun 16, 2017 11:55 am

