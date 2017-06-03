You are here:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wraps up four-nation tour in France, leaves for home

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home after wrapping up his four-nation tour of Germany, Spain, Russia and France.

"My gratitude to the Government and people of France for their hospitality during my visit. This was a significant visit," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi, who arrived here on the last leg of his tour, held wide-ranging talks with newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron at the presidential Elysee Palace. After holding talks with Macron, Modi said.

India was committed to "go above and beyond" the Paris agreement to protect climate for future generations as he termed the UN-brokered deal a shared legacy of the world.

Modi arrived in France from Russia, where he held talks with president Vladimir Putin and attended an international economic forum. Before Russia, he also visited Germany and Spain and held talks with the top leadership there.


Published Date: Jun 03, 2017 08:17 pm | Updated Date: Jun 03, 2017 08:17 pm

