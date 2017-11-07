Press Council seeks report from Tamil Nadu government over cartoonist G Bala’s arrest

New Delhi: The Press Council of India (PCI) has asked for a report from the Tamil Nadu government on the arrest of a freelance cartoonist for allegedly depicting Chief minister EK Palaniswamy in an obscene manner, the council said in a release on Tuesday.

The PCI said it has "noted with concern" reports of the arrest of G Bala by the Tamil Nadu Police.

"Taking suo motu cognisance of the issue, the (PCI) Chairman has directed the government of Tamil Nadu through the chief secretary, the Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police to file a reply statement and a report on the facts of the case," the council said in the release.

Bala was released on bail on Tuesday, a day after he was arrested in Chennai for allegedly depicting Palaniswamy in an obscene manner, in a caricature on a recent incident of a couple setting its two kids on fire before committing self-immolation due to usury.