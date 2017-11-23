You are here:
Press Council of India asks for report from Tripura govt over journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik's killing

IndiaPTINov, 23 2017 07:59:24 IST

New Delhi: The Press Council of India (PCI) on Wednesday asked for a report from the Tripura government on the killing of a 48-year-old journalist allegedly by a constable of the Tripura State Rifle (TSR).

Journalist Sudip Datta Bhaumick, shot dead allegedly by a jawan. Facebook/Sudip Datta Bhowmik

Sudip Datta Bhowmik, working with Bengali newspaper Syandan Patrika, was gunned down on Tuesday following an altercation with the TSR constable, the second killing of a mediaperson in Tripura in two months.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of the issue, the PCI chairman ordered to immediately seek a report on the matter along with a reply from "the chief secretary, the secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Government of Tripura and Commandant of 2nd battalion of TSR", the PCI said in a release.

Bhaumik was gunned down around 2 pm inside the headquarters of the 2nd battalion of the TSR at RK Nagar, West Tripura superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijit Saptarshi had said.


