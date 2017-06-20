Presidential Election 2017: Venkaiah Naidu meets MK Stalin, HD Deve Gowda to seek support for Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday reached out to more parties, seeking their support for NDA's presidential poll candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Naidu spoke to former prime minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda, DMK leader MK Stalin, PMK leader Anbumani Ramdoss and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, who extended her party's support to the NDA candidate.

Gowda said that party president and his son HD Kumaraswamy was away on a tour and on his return the matter will be discussed.

Stalin and Ramdoss too said that the issue will be discussed among the leadership of their parties.

Naidu met Indian National Lok Dal chief and former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala and he responded positively, said informed sources.

Naidu also spoke to chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states and of allied parties, requesting them to be present at the time of filing of nomination by Kovind on 23 June.

He also spoke to Odisha chief minister Navin Patnaik. While thanking him for his party's support to Kovind, Naidu invited him to be present during the filing of nomination to which he agreed.