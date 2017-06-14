Presidential Election 2017: Opposition leaders meet to discuss strategy as nomination process begins

New Delhi: Opposition leaders met to discuss their presidential poll strategy on Wednesday as the process started for the filing of nominations for the 17 July election to the country's top constitutional post.

All 10 members of the Opposition sub-group formed for this purpose met in the chambers of the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, sources said.

This is the first meeting of the sub-group since its formation a few days ago. The sources said the leaders would discuss probable names for the post, but would await a government initiative in this regard.

A three-member government panel comprising three senior ministers – Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu – is slated to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on this on Thursday.

A united Opposition, after several rounds of parleys between leaders of various parties, is hoping to zero in on a "mutually acceptable" presidential candidate with the ruling dispensation.

If that does not happen, it is expected to put up a united candidate against the official NDA nominee.

The Election Commission of India issued a notification, saying that the process of filing nominations will continue till 28 June.