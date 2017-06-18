Presidential election 2017: NDA candidate to file papers before 24 June

New Delhi: The ruling National Democratic Alliance's candidate for the 17 July presidential election will file his nomination papers before 24 June, and the opposition parties would be informed of the name before the papers are filed.

BJP sources said the nomination will be filed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves on his three-nation foreign tour. Modi is slated to visit Portugal on 24 June, before his trip to the US on 26 June and the Netherlands on 27 June.

Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday held discussions with Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party, on the 17 July presidential election.

Naidu also held discussions with Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav and Naresh Agrawal.

Paswan said his party will stand by the Prime Minister's decision while the Samajwadi Party is understood to have favoured a politician as the new President.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, part of the three-meber panel set up by Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah to evolve a consensus among ruling and opposition parties on the presidential choice, has spoken to leaders of the Trinamool Congress and Biju Janata Dal.

Informed sources said Naidu briefed Shah about his discussions.

Shah on Sunday met ally and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya in Mumbai to ensure the Sena's crucial support in the presidential election.