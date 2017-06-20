Presidential Election 2017: NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind gets Z-Plus security cover

New Delhi: NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has been accorded a 'Z+' cover of NSG commandos by the Union government.

Officials said the 'black cat' commandos force will secure Kovind, who resigned Tuesday as the Bihar governor.

A security and threat analysis carried out by central security agencies favoured an armed security cover for the presidential candidate, who till now had a similar cover by virtue of being the Bihar governor.

They said a squad of 10-12 armed National Security Guard (NSG) commandos will be with Kovind, along with escort and pilot vehicles.

It is expected that the elite force will guard him till he takes over the office of the first citizen of India, who is also the supreme commander of the armed forces. The NDA has the numbers to ensure Kovind's election.

The NSG commandos will move around with Kovind, who is expected to travel across the country extensively to meet legislators and leaders of political parties to seek support for his candidature.

The BJP on Monday announced the name of 71-year-old Kovind, a low-profile Dalit activist and a two-term BJP Rajya Sabha member, as its nominee for the president's post.

The NSG protects high-profile politicians such as Union home minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader LK Advani, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among others.

The presidential election, if required, will be held on 17 July.

President Pranab Mukherjee completes his five-year term on 24 July.