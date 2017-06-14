Presidential Election 2017: BJP's 3-member panel to meet Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury on Friday

A three-member BJP committee formed to evolve a consensus on India's new president will call on Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday, informed sources said on Wednesday.

This will be followed by the BJP panel's meeting with CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, the sources said.

The three members of the committee are Union ministers Rajnath Singh, M Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley.

When Naidu on Wednesday spoke to BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra and NCP leader Praful Patel over the phone, he was told that the two parties will firm up their stand only after the Bharatiya Janata Party panel meets them formally.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath and Naidu met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.