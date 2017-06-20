Presidential Election 2017: BJP spokesperson files police complaint against Rana Ayyub for criticising Ram Nath Kovind

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Monday registered a police complaint against journalist Rana Ayyub after she posted a tweet about National Democratic Alliance’s announced its presidential candidate. Sharma, in her complaint, called the tweet “defamatory, hate-filled and derogatory”.

Filed a complaint against Journalist Rana Ayyub under SC/ST Act, 1989 for her derogatory tweet about Hon'ble Sh. #RamNathKovind ji pic.twitter.com/sVk7ZqjQUk — Nupur Sharma (@NupurSharmaBJP) June 19, 2017

Sharma filed the complaint against the journalist under The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 for "insulting and humiliating" the current Bihar governor. Ayyub, earlier on Monday, had tweeted criticising the NDA's decision to propose Ram Nath Kovind as its presidential candidate.

And you thought Pratibha Patil was the worst bet https://t.co/1jdGDtJmxF — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 19, 2017

The complaint, registered with the Delhi police commissioner, says, “To classify a sitting and incumbent Governor of Bihar and now NDA nominee for post of President of India, namely Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji, as “Worst Bet” for the post of President of India is not only directly undermining the abilities and position in society of a member of the Scheduled Castes but is also blatantly and scurrilously slanderous and casteist.”

Soon after the complaint was widely ciculated on Twitter, Ayyub responded to Sharma's complaint with a series of tweets.

Dear Nupur, if you are done with ur publicity stunt, can i send a copy of Gujarat files where some serious stuff is said about ur leaders https://t.co/stGp2cAM7T — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 19, 2017

Dear BJP spokies, please promise to come up with a better one next time. You know I am so freaked out already — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 19, 2017

Can somebody please advice BJP spokies that if they need to intimidate, at least come up with better ones. I insist ! — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) June 19, 2017

Rana Ayyub is best known for her investigative journalism book titled Gujarat Files: Anatomy of a Cover Up.