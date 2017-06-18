Presidential Election 2017: BJP lines up Union ministers, ally leaders to propose nominee

New Delhi: The BJP has lined up its Union ministers and senior leaders of its allies as proposers and seconders for filing the nomination papers of the presidential candidate whose name will be announced soon.

The party has also called a meeting of its MPs on 19 June and 20 June to brief them about the process of polling for the presidential election on 14 July, BJP sources said on Sunday.

The proposers and seconders, who will also include MLAs, are likely to carry out the formalities on 20 June.

A party leader said the BJP-led presidential candidate's name can be announced around 20-21 June and the nomination papers filed by 23 June.

There is also a possibility of the meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Board, its highest decision making body, he said.

The party has prepared four sets each comprising 60 proposers and an equal number of seconders.

Besides names of cabinet ministers and other leaders of the NDA, the names of independent MPs are also in the list of proposers and seconders who have extended their support to the BJP for the presidential election.

The Election Commission of India had started the process of filing the nomination for the fourteenth President of India on 14 June.

The nomination process will close in two weeks — 28 June. But the nomination of the BJP's presidential candidate is likely to be filed by 23 June, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving for the US on 24 June.

The nomination papers will be scrutinised on 29 June. Only those candidates backed by 50 'electors' and seconded by another 50 can contest the presidential poll.

Voting will take place on 17 July from 10 am to 5 pm at the places of polling fixed under the rules. The result will be out on 20 July.

The electoral college for the presidential poll consists of the elected members of Parliament and the assemblies of the states and the Union territories of Delhi and Puducherry.

BJP President Amit Shah has formed a panel comprising senior cabinet ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and M Venkaiah Naidu to consult with allies and opposition parties for the presidential candidate.