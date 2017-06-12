Presidential Election 2017: Amit Shah forms 3-member panel to finalise candidate, Congress interest makes contest inevitable

As the presidential election are slated to begin next month, BJP chief Amit Shah formed a three-member committee, consisting of Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Venkaiah Naidu, for consultations with political parties for presidential poll.

The committee will consult political parties — including the Opposition — to select a consensus candidate for the presidential poll. The panel will hold meetings with BJP allies and Opposition parties, PTI reported. The presidential election is scheduled for 17 July.

"The committee's mandate is to consult leaders of all political parties for the presidential poll and try to evolve a consensus," a BJP statement said. The last date for filing nominations for the poll is 28 June.

PTI reported that the Election Commission, on 7 June announced the schedule for the presidential poll. The nomination process will begin on 14 June with the issuance of a notification and the counting of votes will take place on 20 July in New Delhi. The tenure of incumbent President Pranab Mukherjee ends on 24 July.

On Sunday, Shah had postponed his visit to Arunachal Pradesh and he told mediapersons that the BJP will most likely defer its national executive meeting, scheduled for 15-16 July, in view of the presidential election. With the last date for filing nomination being 28 June, Shah's presence in New Delhi was deemed essential and his trip was cancelled so that BJP can start the process of electing the next presidential candidate said the report.

Shah said there was no point in keeping the national executive meeting scheduled for 15-16 July in Andhra Pradesh, as the presidential election is scheduled for 17 July. If the Opposition, too, puts up a candidate, which is very likely considering the ongoing talks among top leaders in the Congress, the Left, JD(U), among others, a contest will be inevitable.

Meanwhile, leaders of, at least, nine non-NDA parties came together to form a sub-group constituted to arrive at a consensus on an opposition candidate for the presidential election, during a lunch hosted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi on 26 May.

The report said leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, among others, were part of the group. The meeting was attended by the leaders of 17 Opposition parties.