President Ram Nath Kovind to begin four-day visit to West Bengal, Mizoram and Nagaland from today

Kolkata: President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Kolkata on Tuesday on his four-day maiden visit to West Bengal, Mizoram and Nagaland after assuming office.

After his arrival in Kolkata, the President would be given a civic reception by the West Bengal government and Kolkata Municipal Corporation at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Mayor Sovan Chatterjee would be present.

The president is also scheduled to interact with the scientific community on 'Vigyan Chintan — Scientific Ecosystem' at the Council Hall of the Raj Bhavan.

On 29 November, Kovind would visit the birthplace of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore at Jorasanko and Netaji Bhavan, the residence of nationalist leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

He would then attend the closing ceremony of centenary celebrations of Bose Institute, a premier research institute established by Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose.

The president would visit the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission and Math at Belur Math on the same day before leaving for Mizoram's capital city Aizawl.

Kovind is slated to inaugurate housing complexes for economically weaker sections under the 'Basic Services to Urban Poor Scheme' at Aizawl Raj Bhavan, on that day.

On 30 November, the president would address a special session of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. He would later that day interact with various prominent citizens and NGOs in Kohima, the capital of Nagaland.

On 1 December, the concluding day of his visit, the president is scheduled to inaugurate the Hornbill Festival and State Formation Day celebrations of Nagaland, before leaving for Delhi.