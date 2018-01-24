President Kovind approves names of 44 Jeevan Raksha Padak awardees; Amarnath pilgrims' saviour on list

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved Jeevan Raksha Padaks 2017 for 44 persons, including a Muslim bus driver who saved the lives of over 50 Amarnath pilgrims from terrorists last year and seven posthumous awardees.

Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak was conferred on seven persons (posthumous), Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak on 13 and Jeevan Raksha Padak on 24 persons, a Home Ministry statement said on Wednesday.

Shaikh Salim Gafur, the Muslim bus driver from Gujarat, was given the second-highest gallantry award for civilians for showing exemplary courage and presence of mind in saving 52 Amarnath pilgrims travelling in his bus when terrorists attacked it last year.

F Lalchhandama from Mizoram, K Pugazendy from Puducherry, and Bablu Martin, Deepak Sahu and Basant Verma (all from Madhya Pradesh), Master Supreet Rathi and Satyavir from Delhi are among the seven nominated for the highest Jeevan Raksha Padak posthumously.