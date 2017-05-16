Prakash Javadekar: 38 central universities to be wi-fi enabled by July

New Delhi: At least 38 central universities will be wi-fi enabled by July and students will be able to access the service for free.

This was announced by Union minister Prakash Javadekar today as he listed the achievements of the NDA government in the field of education in its three-year tenure.

"Thirty-eight central universities will have free wi-fi facilities by July," he told reporters. The plan to make the universities wi-fi enabled was announced in the 2016 Union Budget.

Javadekar said a committee on the New Education Policy (NEP) and a decision on the National Eligibility Test (NET) will be announced soon.

Training mid-day meal cooks in schools and "increasing the practical component" in the teachers' training curriculum were also on the agenda of his ministry, he added. "The mid-day meal cooks will be trained on how to make the meals tastier," said Javadekar.

Notification of learning outcomes for school students, restoration of the Class X board examination, finalising the guidelines for setting up 20 new universities, setting up seven new IIMs and six new IITs were among the achievements of his ministry, said Javadekar.