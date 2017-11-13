Pradyuman Thakur murder: Congress accuses Manohar Lal Khattar govt of trying to scuttle police investigation

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday slammed Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and BJP government in the state for party leaders allegedly trying to scuttle the police investigation into the murder of Class II student Pradyuman Thakur.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter attaching a news story with a headline ''CBI scans politicians' role in Ryan police probe'' said:

Pradyuman Thakur Murder - CBI points fingers at BJP politicians & Minister for scuttling police investigation as CM Khattar hurriedly gives clean chit.

Will justice be made a scapegoat at the altar of political expediency?https://t.co/pMnMitPlnq — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 12, 2017

In a twist to the murder of a Class 2 student of Ryan International School in Gurugram, the CBI said the crime was committed by a 16-year-old student of the school who wanted to delay upcoming exams.

The revelation derailed Haryana Police's claim that a school bus conductor, in jail since then, was the killer.