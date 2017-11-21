Pradyuman murder case: As bus conductor Ashok Kumar gets bail, father says nobody listens to poor

With its decision to grant bail to bus conductor Ashok Kumar on Tuesday, Gurugram district court may have left room for loose ends in the murder mystery of Ryan International School student Pradyuman Thakur. But it has brought much relief to the accused's father Amichand, who awaited this day since September.

Thanking the court on Tuesday, Ashok's father said: "We are poor people that's why no one was listening to us." He alleged that his son was mercilessly beaten by Gurugram police to make him confess to the murder, reported India Today.

Ashok, who was arrested by the police within hours of the murder at Gurugram-based school, was on Tuesday granted bail at surety bond of Rs 50,000. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier had informed the court that it did not have any evidence against the accused bus conductor.

We are really happy that Ashok has been granted bail: Accused bus conductor Ashok's father #PradyumanMurderCasepic.twitter.com/4aNIJud1tM — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2017

Though the CBI opposed the bail plea on Tuesday, the court exonerated Ashok, saying that it was "a matter of life and death". However, the investigating agency has not yet given a clean chit to him in the murder case.

After the bail order, Ashok's lawyer, Anil Sharma said: "The bail was granted under Article 21 of the Constitution. There were a lot of differences between findings of CBI and the Haryana Police. We were given benefit of doubt."

After the bail order, Amichand — who was in the court during the hearing — said that the truth had prevailed, reported The Hindu. Ashok is likely to be released on Wednesday after the completion of paper work.

Ahead of Tuesday's order, Amichand had expressed that despite being innocent Ashok had been in jail for more than two months. "Every time, we come here with hope our son will be relieved. The wait is getting longer, but I'm hopeful," he was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The CBI, which is investigating the murder, introduced a startling twist in the case by arresting a Class XI student of the Ryan International School. The 16-year-old had confessed to killing Pradyuman, after which the CBI said that the teenager committed the crime in a bid to postpone an examination.

With inputs from PTI