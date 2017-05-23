Prabhunath Singh, RJD leader and Lalu's close aide, sentenced to life for murdering Ashok Singh

Senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and four-time MP Prabhunath Singh was sentenced to life in prison by a Hazaribagh court which found him guilty in the case of former MLA Ashok Singh's murder.

Additional district judge Surendra Sharma pronounced the punishment on Tuesday.

The court convicted him along with his brother Dinanath Singh and a former Mukhiya, Ritesh Singh, on 18 May but had reserved its order on the quantum of punishment.

The RJD leader and his brother were arrested soon after being found guilty by the court. They are now lodged in Hazaribagh central jail.

The case dates back to 1995 when former Masrakh MLA Ashok Singh was shot dead in broad daylight at his official residence in Patna.

Relatives of Ashok Singh blamed Prabhunath Singh and his henchmen for the murder. Initially, the case was heard in Patna but the Supreme Court transferred this case to Hazaribag, accepting the plea of relatives of the slain MLA who feared Prabhunath Singh could influence court proceedings.

Strongman-turned-politician Prabhunath Singh is considered to be very close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad. When Lalu Prasad was facing various corruption charges and the ghost of fodder scam was looming large, Prabhunath Singh had always stood by his side.

He represented Maharajganj constituency of Bihar from 2004 to 2009 in the Lok Sabha. He was elected on the JD(U) ticket but switched side to the RJD later on.