Police vehicle mows down 13-year-old in Jammu

Jammu: A 13-year-old boy was killed in Jammu when a police SUV allegedly mowed him down and rushed away.

CCTV footage shows the Bolero vehicle with a blue beacon hitting Paramjeet Thapa, who was travelling on a cycle to a sweet shop in Marble market area in the city on Sunday.

By the time his father Purshotam Kumar reached the spot of the accident, the teenager had succumbed to injuries.

"It was a shock for us that my son was crushed to death by the vehicle with a blue beacon on it. The vehicle had no number plate. After hitting my son, they left him in a pool of blood to die," Kumar said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Vikas Gupta said driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the vehicle seized.

"We were investigating the case for all these days. We were studying the footage. We have registered a FIR and the investigation is on," the SSP said, adding that the driver has been identified as Havildar Dilbagh Singh.