Police stops Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders' meet called to discuss 'sting operation'.

Srinagar: The authorities on Saturday dismissed a Hurriyat meeting scheduled at separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani's residence here to discuss a sting operation.

A Hurriyat spokesman said a large contingent of police and paramilitary was posted outside Geelani's Hyderpora residence.

India Today TV had showed Nayeem Khan, a senior leader of the Geelani—led conglomerate, confessing that he has been receiving funds from Pakistan for stoking unrest in Jammu and Kashmir. The separatists were allegedly receiving funds from chief of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) Hafiz Saeed to carry out subversive activities in the Kashmir Valley, including pelting stones at security forces, damaging public property and burning schools and other government establishments.

The spokesman said Khan was also called to the meeting to explain his position.

The National Investigation Agency has also taken cognizance of the news item and has already sent a team to Srinagar to investigate the clandestine fund transfer issue.