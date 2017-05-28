Police sets up SIT to probe killing of teacher in Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has setup a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case in which a 58-year-old woman teacher was found "murdered" in Reshamghar colony area in Jammu on Wednesday.

The SIT has already questioned over a dozen people in this connection, a police official said.

"An SIT has been setup by the police to probe the murder of a woman teacher in the city's Reshamghar colony," the official said.

The nine-member SIT will be headed by sub-divisional police officer (city west) and work under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (city north) Vinod Kumar.

The probe has begun to work out the case and over a dozen persons have been quizzed so far, the official said. Anita Suri was found dead at her residence on 24 May. She worked as a senior faculty member at the AMT School in Jammu.

The motive behind the killing has not been ascertained yet, however but body bore signs of assault and the "circumstantial evidence hinted that she was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon", the police official said.