Police official in Rajasthan arrested by ACB for taking bribe, seeking sexual favour

Jodhpur: A police official was on Tuesday arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths for allegedly seeking sexual favours and taking a bribe of Rs two lakh from the wife a person who is accused in a drug case.

In her complaint, the woman said her husband was arrested four days back by the SHO of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station, Kamal Dan Charan, for allegedly smuggling opium and his vehicle was seized, SP of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Ajay Pal Lamba said.

When the woman approached the SHO to get back the vehicle, the police officer demanded Rs two lakh. Of this, Rs one lakh was paid in cash and the rest in cheque, the ACB official said.

But in the due course of meeting, Charan allegedly offered to return the cheque of Rs one lakh in return of sexual favour, he said.

After verification of her complaint the ACB laid a trap and and caught the SHO red-handed, Lamba said, adding the police official has been arrested and a case registered against him.