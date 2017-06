Police jeep saves cow, but kills woman in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: A woman was killed and three people, including her grandchildren, were injured on Saturday when they were hit by a police jeep whose driver was trying to save a cow, police officials said.

The incident in Harriya township took place when Usha Devi, 60, and the others were walking on the road.

The driver of the police's Dial 100 jeep lost control of the vehicle in an effort to save a cow. Usha Devi was killed on the spot. Three people, including her two granddaughters, aged two and four, were admitted to the district hospital, police said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the vehicle.