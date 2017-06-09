Police busts sex racket in Patna's Friends Colony; three held for human-trafficking

Patna: The Police busted a sex racket being run from a house in Bihar's capital Patna and arrested three persons on Friday.

The police arrested the three persons as they were found in objectionable condition when police raided the premises, a release issued by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) office said.

The police have also taken seven women into custody in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj constituted a team — comprising Rajiv Nagar police station SHO and women officers — that kept a strict vigil on the movement of people in a house located at Friends Colony under Rajiv Nagar police station, the release said.

The police team raided the house owned by one Om Prakash in the area. The police arrested three men and detained seven women, the release said.

During questioning, it was found that Ramakant Prasad alias Rahul was the kingpin of the sex racket who used to bring women from Nepal and West Bengal and other states for pushing them into prostitution after luring them with job offers, it said.

The girls and women, who have been taken into custody by the police, told the police that the traffickers used to cough up Rs 2,000 from each customer whereas they were paid Rs 500.

The owner of the house will also be booked under the relevant sections of anti-human trafficking law, the release said.